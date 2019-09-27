Notion Press Publishing expands into 8 Indian languages

Chennai: One of India’s largest book publishing platform, Notion Press announced its entry into Indian Language publishing by building support for eight major regional languages.

Apart from English, the platform now supports books in Hindi, Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Last year, Notion Press launched Xpress Publishing—a first of its kind do-it-yourself platform—that enables aspiring authors to publish high-quality books in as little as 30 minutes. It provides a suite of tools that covers all publishing process. Speaking at the launch, CEO of Notion Press, Naveen Valsakumar said, “There is a growing demand for quality publishing in India. Xpress Publishing is the solution for aspiring authors in this country who don’t get their work published because they don’t have access to quality publishing.”