Parle Agro chips over Rs 50 cr for plastic waste management

Chennai: Beverage-company, Parle Agro, announced its commitment to invest over Rs 50 crores in the next three years to implement an end-to-end PET plastic waste management (PWM) programme.

According to a press release, the company has partnered with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and Nepra and will collect and recycle 100 per cent of its PET bottle waste.

All the recycled plastic will be channeled to textiles and other non-allied industry segments, the release added. “We have set an ambitious goal to immediately become 100 per cent PET waste free company. This not only requires us to accelerate many of our ongoing environment and sustainability initiatives,'”said MD and CMO, Parle Agro, Nadia Chauhan.