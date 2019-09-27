‘Protests against Sulthan needless’

Chennai: Karthi’s Sulthan saw its shooting disrupted in Dindigul after a group of people visited the set and raised slogans against the movie. Members belonging to Hindu Munnani Katchi disrupted the shoot claiming that the film is based on the life of Tipu Sultan.

SR Prabhu, the producer of the film, issued a statement saying that the film was not related to Tipu Sultan or his life. “Of late, people have begun to attack films for their own publicity. The Censor Board should decide what a film must show and not show. Apart from this, it is a filmmakers choice to choose what he wants to showcase in his film. This is a basic right that we have been given.”

Prabhu added, “We strongly condemn any organisation or individual attacking the freedom of creative artistes. It is not clear about why they were so agitated.”