Queen Mary’s College wins State-level Volleyball tourney

Chennai: Queen Mary’s College’s women Volleyball team secured first place in the IIT state Level volleyball tournament held at IIT Madras from 19 to 23 September.

According to release, Queen Mary’s College won three league matches by defeating Women’s Christian College, IIT Madras and Chellammal College before entering the knockout. In the knockout, they defeated Nazareth College 25-11. 25-10 to emerge as the winners. They also secured second place in the University of Madras A-Zone held at D.B.Jain College,Thorappakkam, recenty.

Facing MOP Vaishnav College in the final, they lost 17-25, 19-25 to secure the second place.

Match Results

League Matches: Queen Mary’s College, Chennai Bt Chellamal College, Chennai : 25-5,25-7,25-10; Queen Mary’s College, Chennai Bt IIT Madras, Chennai : 25-8, 25-11, 25-14; Queen Marys College , Chennai bt Women Christian College, Chennai : 25-17, 25-21, 23-25,25-19

Final: Queen Mary’s College, Chennai bt Nazareth College, Avadi: 25-11, 25-10

A-Zone final

MOP Vaishnav College Bt Queen Mary’s College, Chennai 25-17, 25-19