Sankara Nethralaya to organise SYNAPSE 2K19 for two days from tomorrow

Chennai: “Road accidents can cause serious vision problems that can end up in vision loss. In case of head injuries, it damages the optic nerve. Such patients should be brought within 48 hours for treatment to prevent permanent vision loss,” said Sankara Nethralaya’s Department of Neuro Ophthalmology director, Dr Ambika Selvakumar.

Addressing mediapersons here Thursday, she said, “Awareness on vision problems after road accidents is poor. However, there is no cure as such for people who come with traumatic optic neuropathy.”

To create awareness on the condition, the hospital is organising a symposium in ‘Neuro Ophthalmology: Afferents PluS Efferents 2K19 (SYNAPSE)’ on 28 and 29 September that will see the participation of eight international and 34 national faculty besides 300-350 delegates.

The hospital will be releasing a public awareness video on road safety and eye and the chief guest for the event is State Health Minister Vijayabaskar.

Caption: Sankara Nethralaya’s Department of Neuro Ophthalmology director, Dr Ambika Selvakumar addressing mediapersons in Chennai, Thursday.