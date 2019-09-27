Script is important, says Hrithik Roshan

Action-entertainers are Hrithik Roshan’s favourite genre but the actor says it is important to have a good script for such films to work at the box office.

Hrithik, fresh from the success of Super 30, had to go through a physical transformation to fit into the role of an intelligence operative gone rogue in Sidharth Anand’s War that pits him opposite Tiger Shroff.

“It feels great to be back (in this space). It is my favourite genre. I love action-entertainers, I have had very few chances to do them but whenever I have had the chance, I have revelled in it,” Hrithik said in an interview.

The actor, 45, said he had a lot of trust in both Tiger and Anand, with whom he previously collaborated on Bang Bang. ‘Actually, I only want to do action entertainers. But it is very hard to get a good script, it’s hard to write one. It seems easy as it has action, dance and entertainment but you need to have an intelligent script in the genre,’ he added.