Suresh Raina enthrals students at SRM

Chennai: In a strong motivational speech, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina told students to set their goals and work to achieve them with a sense of purpose and enjoyment “Just enjoy yourself, set your goals and achieve them with a smile,” said Raina who was the guest of honour at the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aaruush, the national level Techno-Management Fest at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

“If you have education, you can achieve anything,” he said motivating students to enjoy their studies. The southpaw was asked about when he would make a comeback to Team India and his future in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL squad led by former India captain MS Dhoni, Raina said he has recovered well and hoped to play for India again soon. “Dhoni is fine and you will see him soon (with CSK),” he added.

Over 6,000 students packed the auditorium and Director, Research and Innovation Centre, Government of India, V Natarajan kicked off the 4-day event in which around 1000 students from various colleges in the country would participate.. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the Aaruush fest on Sunday, 29 September.