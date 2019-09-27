Volvo bats for safer cars with XC40 SUV

Chennai: With the introduction of the forthcoming fully electric Volvo XC40 SUV next month, Volvo Cars announced that it is not just launching its first fully electric car but also introducing one of the safest cars on the road, despite a fresh set of challenges presented by the absence of an internal combustion engine.

“Regardless of what drives a car forward, be it an electric machine or combustion engine, a Volvo must be safe,” says head of safety at Volvo Cars, Malin Ekholm. “The fully electric XC40 will be one of the safest cars we have ever built.”