Avan Motors unveils concept e-scooters

Chennai: Electric scooter manufacturers, Avan Motors unveiled two new concept e-vehicles. According to a press release, the company plans to assess mass-response to concepts and move to production phase based on further research. The first concept e-vehicle will be powered by a 72 V 22Ah lithium-Ion battery and delivers a range of 80-200 kph per charge.

With a 1200 W motor power, the vehicle’s maximum speed will touch 60 kph. The second variant revealed will be equipped with a 60V 35Ah lithium-ion battery. It is set to deliver a range of 50-80 kph and a top speed of 45 kph. Speaking on new concepts, India business head, Avan Motors, Pankaj Tiwari said, “We are thrilled to reveal our new concept e-vehicles. We are anticipating positive reviews for both concepts after which we will move on to production phase.”