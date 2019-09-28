Boopathy, Mithilesh power SMBM to victory

Chennai: Openers M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (139) and N Mithilesh (108 not out) stitched a 246-run stand for the first wicket to power SMBM MHSS (Dindigul) to a 187-run victory over Govt HSS (Chattirapatti) in the 6th Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship 2019 duel in Dindigul on Friday.

Vaishna Kumar and Mithilesh struck centuries as SMBM posted a mammoth total of 274 in the first innings. While the former’s knock was laced with 18 boundaries and six maximums, the latter’s unbeaten innings included 15 fours and three sixes. Going for an almost impossible target, Govt HSS fell cheaply, getting all-out for 87 in 19.1 overs.

Brief scores:

In Dindigul: SMBM MHSS, Dindigul 274 for 1 in 20 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 139, N Mithilesh 108*) beat Govt HSS, Chattirapatti 87 in 19.1 overs (C Kumar 30, P Aravindhan 26, M Kathirvel 2/11, B Sachin 3/12);

Prasiddhi Vidyodaya, Dindigul 138 for 5 in 20 overs (A Prithith 53*, David Samuvel Sibi 2/14) beat Bhavan’s Gandhi Vidhyashram, Kodaikanal 99 for 9 in 20 overs (Rishav Tomar 20, Rakesh Kumar 33, Aryan Katkar 3/15, S Girithara Guha 3/22, CR Rishiyanth 2/7).