Fiama launches hand wash products

Chennai: Fragrance can affect and change your mood. In line with the brand philosophy, Fiama, one of India’s leading personal care brand, augments its portfolio with the launch of Fiama Handwashes.

Brand Ambassador of Fiama, Sara Ali Khan said,”Fragrance and emotions, smells and memories are often inter linked. Taking a scientific approach to design a sensorial experience for an everyday product takes immense creative thinking and research. I am extremely proud to present these avant garde hand washes which introduce a new way of experiencing a simple hand wash. Who knew washing hands can be so much more than the basic of cleansing.”

Chief Executive, personal care products business division of ITC Limited, Sameer Satpathy said, “Innovation is an essential aspect of progress and Fiama is one such personal care brand that has taken the lead in innovative thinking, research and development since its inception. The mood fragrance technology enabled Fiama Hand washes not only makes hands softer but also propels the category to a new experiential zone beyond the basics of germ kill.”