Machine Took Expo to showcase manufacturing tech

Chennai: Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) has organised the inaugural edition of Chennai Machine Tool Expo (CMTX 2019) at Chennai Trade Centre till 29 September. A press release said, CMTX 2019 will feature more than 50 exhibitors displaying latest technologies in metal cutting and metal forming. Technologies related to Internet of Things are also expected to be showcased, it added.

Speaking on the objectives behind organizing CMTX 2019, president of IMTMA, Indradev Babu said, “IMTMA is organising the show to enable India’s regional industrial units to adopt latest technologies and upgrade their manufacturing facilities. Although momentarily we are facing some headwinds due to disruptions in the auto sector, I am confident that the transition period will soon get over and the industry will bounce back to business as usual.”