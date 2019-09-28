Modi to attend IIT Madras convocation 30 September

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai Monday, to attend the 56th convocation of IIT-Madras, one of the premier higher education institutes of the country.

IIT-M invited the Prime Minister to be chief guest at the convocation as the institute is celebrating its diamond jubilee year.

”PM Modi has graciously consented to be the chief guest of the event,” IIT-M said.

Modi will also address the participants of the Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 at the IIT-M on Monday.

”This is the event’s second edition, with the first one being held at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore in November last year. The aim of this joint international hackathon is to promote engagement and collaboration of student community in India with the rest of the world and to develop innovative and out-of-the-box solutions for some of the daunting problems faced by our societies,” said R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Tight security measures will be in place in Chennai in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, police sources said.

Meanwhile, Modi has concluded his US visit, thanking the American people for ”exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality” and saying the diverse range of programmes he attended during the stay will greatly benefit India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted two photographs of the Prime Minister boarding his special aircraft for his return journey.

”PM @narendramodi winds up a visit filled with many highlights,” he said.

Just before emplaning the special aircraft, the Prime Minister detailed his week-long visit and the programmes he attended in the US, including his address to the 74th UN General Assembly in New York and the mega ”Howdy Modi!” event in Houston, Texas.

Modi thanked US president Donald Trump for attending the Indian diaspora event.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong security partnership has built trust and mutual confidence between the neighbours.

Modi met Hasina here for a bilateral meeting on the margins of the High Level Segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Friday.

An official press release said that in their first meeting since their re-election, Modi thanked Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also, Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering discussed bilateral ties in areas of hydropower cooperation, people-to-people ties and recent initiatives taken in the newer areas of space, digital connectivity, financial sector and tertiary education.

Modi met Tshering on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the 74th UN General Assembly session Friday.