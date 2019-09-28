No trailer launch for ‘WAR’

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, two of the biggest action heroes are pitted against each other for a massive showdown in YRF’s visual extravaganza War. A source close to the production house reveals, “The team was working incessantly to produce a hugely mounted, action-packed trailer launch that has never been seen before. But after working for about 4 months on several different plans, they realised that no matter how big the event shaped up, it would still look way smaller in comparison to the visual spectacle that the trailer promises to audiences.”

Director Siddharth Anand said,”The team tried to create a visual spectacle for the trailer launch but no matter how big the plans were, the event was not being able to match the scale of the film. An event for a film like this needs to be at par with what we are promising to audiences and it’s impossible to create this spectacle from an event logistics point of view. So, we have decided to scrap the idea of the launch and want to leave audiences with only the visuals of the trailer. We are very excited about the trailer. It’s a big asset and we are hoping audiences will love what they see!”