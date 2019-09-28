Red Bull kart fight city qualifiers in Chennai 6 October

Chennai: After gruelling laps in the Red Bull Kart Fight city qualifiers in Mumbai and Gurgaon, Red Bull Kart Fight 2019 city qualifiers will take place in Bengaluru, Chennai and Baroda in October.

According to a release, a total of 23 racers will compete in the National Finals; top-3 for each of the three months (12 July to 6 October ) from Mumbai and Gurugram, plus 1 winner each of city qualifiers in Bangalore, Chennai and Baroda and 2 wild card entries.

The city qualifiers in Bengaluru and Chennai scheduled to take place on 5 and 6 October at Meco Kartopia and ECR Speedway respectively. The Red Bull Kart Fight National Finals are scheduled to take place on 18 October 2019 at Leonia Resort in Hyderabad.

Red Bull Kart Fight aims to provide amateur racers, racing enthusiasts the chance to touch the pro side of karting and get a competitive but fun experience down at the track.

The Red Bull Kart Fight National Champion 2019 will win a trip to the enthralling grand finale of this year’s F1 Championship, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019.

New Delhi’s Rachit Singhal emerged as the best racer from among 8000 participants in the second,edition of Red Bull Kart Fight in association with SMAAASH Skykarting. He won an all-expenses-paid trip to the enthralling grand finale of last year’s Formula 1 Championship, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2018 at the Yas Marina Circuit last November.