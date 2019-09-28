TN govt focussing on development of agriculture: CM

Salem: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said his government is not only focusing on the development of agriculture but also on other businesses that are associated with it.

He was responding to DMK president M K Stalin, who asked what the Chief Minister has done for the benefit of the farmers.

Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Special Grievance Redressal Scheme, Palaniswami also said the government is granting loans to the farmers.

”AIADMK government gives importance to waterbodies rejuvenation schemes. Feasibility study to construct check dams between Mettur and Kollidam wherever it is necessary is under process,” he added.