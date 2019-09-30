Navaratri festival begins at Adhiparasakthi Peedam

Melmaruvthur: Spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar lit the deepam and inaugurated the Navaratri festival at Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam, Melmaruvathur, 28 September.

The siddhar peedam was decorated with pookolam and Navaratri kolu which was set up on the premises.

Puratasi ammavasai poojas were performed and annadhanam was arranged for the devotees.

The theme for this year kolu is based on the recently opened meditation centre and Bangaru Adigalar’s 50 years of spiritual works. The festival will go on till 8 October.

The festival is being organised by Adhiparasakthi spiritual mission president Laxmi Bangaru Adigalar.