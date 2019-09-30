NEET scam in Tamilnadu: 1 more student arrested, probe intensifies

Chennai: One more medical student has been arrested in connection with the NEET impersonation case.

According to sources, Ifran was the fourth student to be booked by the CB-CID for using an impostor to get medical seat.

Irfan’s name was added to the list of students who committed fraud following a confession by Dr Venkatesan of Stanley Medical College who used an impostor to get his son K V Udit Surya a seat in Theni Medical College.

Irfan was studying in Dharmapuri Medical College. A native of Theevattipatti, Salem, he was arrested from Vaniyambadi. Police have also booked his father Mohammed Shafi, who is a doctor.

Nearly 100 students had joined Dharmapuri Medical Collge this year based on NEET. However, even after classes began, Irfan reportedly did not submit his documents. Instead, when he was asked to submit his certificates on 8 September, he went on a medical leave and even vacated his hostel room.

Subsequently, the college sent a registered post to his residence asking him to be present in college on 30 September with NEET documents, hall-ticket and class 12 certificates. When they did not get a response, it was notified to the Directorate of Medical Examinations and to the CB-CID.

After the arrest of Udit Surya, police booked Praveen of SRM Medical college, Rahul of Balaji Medical college and Abirami of Sai Satya Medical College. The trio were found to have got the seats based on marks scored by the impostors who appeared for the exams in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul and his father Davis have been arrested, sources said adding another Abirami and her parents are also under inquiry.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that lakhs of rupees reportedly changed hands to help aspirants join MBBS through illegal means.

A Kerala based agent, Rasheed, was also arrested.