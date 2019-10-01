Complaint against actor Vijay’s dad

Chennai: A police complaint has been filed against filmmaker S A Chandrasekar, father of actor Vijay, regarding non-payment of Rs 21 lakh to an NRI.

The complaint was filed against him at the Commissioner of police office, Vepery. The complainant, a film producer, R Manimaran Pillai claimed that Chandrasekar had taken Rs 21 lakh from an NRI Brahmanantham Subramaniam in 2018. The amount was taken in exchange for the rights of the movie Traffic Ramasamy.

After taking the money, Chandrasekar changed his mind and informed Brahmanantham that he would hold the rights of the movie and promised to returned the money later. It is alleged that the amount was never repaid and Manimaran, on behalf of Brahmanantham, met Chandrasekar on 26 September.

During the meeting, Manimaran claimed that he was threatened. The complaint stated that Chandrasekar asked Brahmanantham to be safe in whichever country he lived and not to come to the city.