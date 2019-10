Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Tamil in Chennai on Monday.

In a letter, Stalin said he wholeheartedly appreciate the PM for his love for Tamil and requested him to make Tamil the official language.

On Monday, Modi, who was in the city to attend the convocation of IIT-Madras, said Tamil is one of the ancient languages and he loves Tamil and Tamilnadu a lot.