Students should discuss politics: Kamal

Chennai: Students should not stay away from politics. Without discussing politics, there cannot be any development in education and politics, said Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan.

Speaking at the Media Con 19 conducted by Loyola College here, the actor-turned-politician, said, “Youngsters should not look up to politicians to fulfil all needs. Because of them everything is stained.”

Interacting with students, he touched upon recent protests and remarks against alleged Hindi imposition by the Centre. Kamal Haasan, said, “Language is a tool for communication. We should decide what we should eat in a restaurant and hotel management has no right to impose anything on us.”

He also clarified that he is not against any language. Meanwhile in a press release, it was announced that Kamal will take part in a Grama Sabha meeting tomorrow at 10 am in Pazhaverkadu, being organised as part of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.