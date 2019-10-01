TN CM submits memorandum to Modi for linking of peninsular rivers

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising a host of demands, including expediting works on linking peninsular rivers to address the water deficit in the state.

The memorandum was presented to Modi during his visit to Chennai where he attended the 56th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Palaniswami requested the prime minister to instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakti to provide 200 TMC ft of water from the Godavari river by coordinating with the riparian states and finalise the detailed project report of Godavari-Cauvery Kattalai link point so that the water requirement of Tamilnadu is fulfilled.

He also requested Modi to sanction funds for the revised expenditure for phase one of the Chennai Metro Rail project and DPR of Phase-II under 50:50 joint venture partnership. The estimated cost of completing the first phase of the project was Rs 14,600 crore. But it has been revised to Rs 19,058 crore due to increase in land price, construction costs and foreign exchange rates.

“The revised cost has been approved by the state government. It is requested that the Government of India sanctions it at the earliest,” the chief minister said. He requested Modi to direct the Union health ministry to sanction government medical colleges in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Namakkal under a Centrally sponsored scheme.

In the memorandum, Palaniswami also said, “There is a demand for operation of flights (Salem and Chennai) during the evening hours. A request in this regard has already been made to Civil Aviation Ministry.” The Tamilnadu Chief Minister also requested PM Modi to instruct the ministries concerned to release pending funds of Rs 7,825.59 crore to the state at the earliest.