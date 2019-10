Chennai: Vijay Sethupathi will play antagonist in ‘Vijay64’. On Monday, the producers of the untitled film confirmed that he would be part of the project. The cat and mouse game between him and Vijay will be a major highlight in the film.

Produced by Xavier Britto, the team will announce cast and crew soon. Malavika Mohanan is said to be approached to play the female lead in the film which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 2020. Anirudh will score music for the film.