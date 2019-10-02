Banwarilal, Palaniswami pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Chennai/Puducherry: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami today paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Banwarilal, Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and State Ministers paid floral tributes to a bedecked portrait of the Mahatma kept near his statue at the Marina here.

A cycle rally by school students was flagged off here by School Education Minister K A Sengkottaiyan.

DMK, DMDK, CPI and others remembered Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

DMK chief MK Stalin, also Leader of Opposition in the assembly said Gandhi taught non-violence, compassion and dissent.

“I join fellow Indians in paying tribute to the Father of the Nation. He taught us non-violence, compassion, dissent and to be courageous when faced with adversity,” he said in a Facebook post.

“We must remember him and his idea of India today, more than ever. May truth always triumph,” he added.

DMDK treasurer and party chief Vijayakant’s wife, Premalatha paid floral tributes to Gandhi at the party headquarters here, while senior CPI leaders paid tributes to him at the Marina.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan attended a party-sponsored Gram Sabha at nearby Pazhaverkadu.

The party organised the Gram Sabha on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

In Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma

Gandhi on the occasion.

Ministers, legislators, freedom fighters, officials of various departments and AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt were among those who were present.