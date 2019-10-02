Rain forces early stumps with India at 202-0 on day 1 of 1st Test

Visakhapatnam: India reached a commanding 202 for no loss before persistent rain forced early stumps on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Going strong at 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs, India were forced to take early tea after clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the second session.

Heavens opened up during the break, delaying the start of the post-tea session at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium. With rain showing no signs of abating, umpires decided to call off the play for the day here.

At the interval, Rohit Sharma was unbeaten at 115 off 174 balls, while Mayank Agarwal was on course for a century, reaching 84 off 183 balls.

Brief Score: India: 202/0 in 59.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 115 batting, Mayank Agarwal 84 batting; K Rabada 35/0).