Shiva Rohan grabs limelight with ball

Chennai: D Shiva Rohan’s effort of three for 10 enabled AKT Memorial Vidya Saaket to record a six-wicket win over Government HSS Vikravandi in the sixth Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship on Tuesday.

Government HSS was dismissed for 64 and in reply AKT Memorial chased it down in 19 overs with P Aravinth Kumar not out on 22. Shiva Rohan was awarded the man of the match.

Brief scores:

Tirunelveli: The Vikasa HSS, Tuticorin 103/9 in 20 overs (Pon Dhinesh 23, AM Nikhilan 20, R Selvan 3/18, C Saravanan 2/16) lost to St. John’s MHSS, Kalakad 109/5 in 14.5 overs (I Abdul Azizul Rahman 40, M Barath 22, NS Nitesh 2/24)

LK HSS, Kayalpattinam 60 in 16.2 overs (S Sahaya Gowshik 28, A Arshad Ahmed Khan 4/13, M Ashwin 2/1) lost to Sri Jayendra SGJ MHSS, Tirunelveli 61/2 in 8 overs (R Krishnamoorthy 26*, Faaiz Ahamed Sak 2/10).

Coimbatore: Sri Ramakrishna MHSS 137/3 in 20 overs (S Harjith 46, K Sibiyenthal 33, G Susheel 20*, S Santhosh Rosario 2/22) bt National Model MHSS 39 in 17.1 overs (C Senthil Kumar 4/6, G Govinth 2/5)

Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 177/2 in 20 overs (R Rishikesh Trilochan 56, B Sachin 86*) bt TA Ramalinga Chettiar HSS 65 in 19.5 overs (B Sachin 3/21, ND Hari Shankar 3/7).

Tiruvannamalai: VDS Jain HSS 96/4 in 10 overs (S Manikandan 36*, K Sudharsan 2/18) bt SKP Vanitha Intl. 36/6 in 10 overs; VGN MHSS 75 in 15.3 overs (B Vigna Prakash 3/16, C Sachin Raja 2/9) lost to VDS Jain HSS 76/5 in 12 overs (P Lokesh 37, M Vijay Raj 4/7).

Vellore: Shristhi CBSE 188/4 in 20 overs (BS Sanjay Kumar 33, J Sharath 32, A Harish Kumar 30, GV Sujan 36, RB Kamaleshwar 2/29) bt Vidya Peedam (Vellore) 75/7 in 20 overs (D Harish 27*, M Suriya Prakash 2/12).

Villupuram: Govt. HSS, Vikravandi 64 in 20 overs (R Rajeshwaran 19, S Rithickvasan 2/11, S Rahoth 2/11, D Shiva Rohan 3/10) lost to AKT Memorial Vidya Saaket 65/4 in 19 overs (P Aravinth Kumar 22*, S Manimaran 2/12).