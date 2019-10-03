India declare first innings at 502 for seven against South Africa

Visakhapatnam: India declared their first innings at 502 for seven on the second day of the series-opener against South Africa, here today.

Mayank Agarwal scored 215 while Rohit Sharma scored 176 in India’s massive total. South Africa will face 22 overs before the day’s play ends.

India lost overnight batsman Rohit in the first session and Chetehswar Pujara (6), skipper Virat Kohli (20), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Agarwal in the second.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 502 one 7 in 136 overs (Mayank Agarwal 215, Rohit Sharma 176; Keshav Maharaj 3/189).