Is NEET case accused in Tamilnadu a fake doctor?

Chennai: The CB-CID is conducting an inquiry to find if Vaniyambadi based Mohammed Shafi, father of Irfan, involved in NEET impersonation, is a quack.

Both Shafi and Irfan are in police custody after their alleged involvement in using an impostor to write NEET exam and get an MBBS seat.

Investigation team has found Shafi as one the main accused who introduced a broker Rasheed to he other parents. Subsequently, police began doubting his credentials as a doctor.

Shafi ran two clinics in his hometown and was known as Vaniyambadi ‘Raja’ by residents. He also got his Doctors friends to come and treat patients.

Police are probing the veracity of his degree as they could not be confirmed the same on Tamilnadu Medical Council webpage.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Shafi, had joined a private medical college in Tamilnadu in 1990, had stopped his studies after three years and his managed to procur a fake degree and started a clinic.

Irfan, police said was allotted a medical seat in Dharmapuri Government Medical based on his NEET score. However, he fudged his marks from 207 to 407. He also never submitted his documents to the college and eventually absconded from the hostel.

Police also found a man, identified as Govindaraj wrote the exam for Irfan.

The NEET impersonation scandal was brought to light with the arrest of MBBS student of Theni Government medical college, K V Udit Surya and his father Venkatesan, a doctor at Stanley Government hospital.