Tharshan in ‘Indian 2’?

Chennai: Tharshan, who garnered a lot of fans following his stay at the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, seems to have been roped in to play an important character in the vigilante drama.

Sources suggest that Kamal, the host of the Bigg Boss show, had called Tharshan for a private meeting and had offered the role to him. Buzz is that Tharshan will be joining Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Agarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, and Rakul Preet in Indian 2. The crew is currently filming the second schedule in Sriperumbudur.