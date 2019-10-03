Will Ajinomoto be banned in Tamilnadu?

Chennai: State Minister for Environment and Pollution Control K C Karuppanan today said that he will hold discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami regarding banning of Ajinomoto in Tamilnadu.

The Minister said that a few studies have said that Ajinomoto is injurious to health and it spoils kidney. Hence we will discuss about the issue and take a final decision on whether to ban Ajinomoto or not?

Asked about norms for bursting crackers during Deepavali this year, Karupanann said that the same rules which were implemented last year for crackers will be followed this festive season too. And the time to burst crackers will be announced by the government later.