Ajinomoto reacts to Minister’s comments, says it is safe

Chennai: Ajinomoto India Private Limited has reacted to State Minister for Environment and Pollution Control K C Karuppanan’s remarks on its product.

In a press release, the company said AJI-No-Moto or Mono Sodium Glutamate (MSG), is prepared by the simple process of fermentation, like how we prepare curd from milk.

MSG is prepared with natural vegetable ingredients like sugarcane, sugar-beet or tapioca. In India, agencies like FSSAI and in USA agencies like US FDA, etc have declared the safety of MSG consumption, it said.

On Thursday, the Minister said that he would hold discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami regarding banning of Ajinomoto in Tamilnadu as few studies have said that the product is injurious to health and it spoils kidney.