BMW launches ‘smart video’

Chennai: BMW India has announced the launch of BMW Smart Video, an exclusive app-based smart video and image solution where customers can give real-time approvals for service and repairs.

According to a press release, through BMW Smart Video, the dealership technicians are able to make a video of the vehicle explaining the service/repair requirements and share the quotation online. Customers receive a link where they can understand the service requirements through the video and give approval online without the hassle of visiting the dealership again, the release added.

President and CEO, BMW Group India, Rudratej Singh said, “Leveraging new-age digital solutions, we are building numerous services and solutions that will further enhance interaction between our customers and their beloved machines. BMW Smart Video is a fine example of how an innovative solution helps our customers easily.”