CAI promotes sustainable living

Chennai: In a bid to promote sustainable consumption during Green Action Week, Consumer Association of India (CAI) today held an event to replace one-time use plastic bags with cloth alternatives to promote sustainable living in and around Vettuvankeni.

According to a press release, “Plastic carry bags made of 30 micron thickness form a mass consumption product for small traders. Chennai city alone generates 429 tonnes of plastic waste every day. These throw-away plastic may take several years to decompose. The Tamilnadu government has banned the one-time use plastic bags from 1 January 2019.”

Green Action Week is a global campaign to promote sustainable consumption. Sustainable production requires sustainable consumption. CAI want to ignite cultures of sharing and collaboration to make sure everyone has sustainable access to goods and services, added the release.

“To address this problem and to educate the public, we are offering training to stitch cloth bags to women with no cost so that they could make a living. The stitched cloth bags would be used and distributed among small traders and consumers creating awareness for sustainable living. At the end of the project period of two months, the sewing machines would be opened for community sharing for the sustenance of beneficiaries,” said CAI liaison officer Somasundaram.