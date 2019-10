Easy win for Sri Ramakrishna MHSS

Chennai: Sri Ramakrishna MHSS earned a seven-wicket win over Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya to qualify for Phase 2 of the sixth Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship.

Brief scores:

Coimbatore: Final: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 77/6 in 20 overs (A Bhavan Sree 25*) lost to Sri Ramakrishna MHSS 80/3 in 15.5 overs (K Sibiyenthal 31*, C Senthil Kumar 30).

Madurai: Le Chatelier MHSS 158/5 in 15 overs (A Mohamed Hafeef 42, GV Deep Koushik 28, P Muneej Guru Saran 34, AR Anand 24) bt SBOA MHSS 98/8 in 15 overs (T Kabilan 22, P Gokul 29, S Giriesh Madhavan 2/4). Grace MHSS 80/6 in 15 overs (S Hariharan 2/11) bt Sri Aurobindo Mira MHSS 72/6 in 15 overs (Vempad Karthick 31). Le Chatelier MHSS 140/4 in 15 overs (G Dominic Kishore 35, P Muneej Guru Saran 32, AR Anand 43*) bt Grace MHSS 64/6 in 15 overs (Sanjay R Kannan 3/6).

Tirunelveli: Bell MHSS, Palayamkottai 82 in 20 overs (S Sri Ram 31, RA Saarukan 3/17, U Selva Harish 2/23) lost to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi GJMHSS, Tirunelveli 85/1 in 10.4 overs (M Sakthivel 29*, A Arshad Ahmed Khan 28, RA Saarukan 17*).

Vellore: Shristhi CBSE, Vellore 71 in 16.5 overs (E Sanjay Kumar 4/4, M Ameen 3/12) lost to Concordia HSS, Vellore 72/4 in 12 overs (E Tamizharasan 24, C Vedavyaas 2/8)