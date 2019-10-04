Gowthaman takes fifer in Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

Chennai: M Gowthaman’s five for 37 enabled Samsung India to beat SSCPL by 12 runs in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. In the same match, N Ganesh of SSCPL scalped five for 38 to restrict Samsung India to 143.

Group A: Royal Enfield 115 in 27.3 overs (M Kaleeswaran 28, Avinash Mishra 4/14) lost to Apollo Tyres 119/2 in 22.3 overs (C Kubendran 52*, S Mohammed Rabik 36*)

Group B: Samsung India 143 in 29.3 overs (G Ganesh Moorthy 28, K Vasanth Kumar 26, N Ganesh 5/38) bt SSCPL 131 in 27.3 overs (B Rajan 28, John Soloman 30, M Gowthaman 5/37, R Arvind Raj 3/31)