Lexus India unveils RX450hL luxury SUV

Chennai: Lexus India recently unveiled RX450hL luxury SUV. The RX is available for booking from this month. The car boasts of additional third-row seating, an elegant and dynamic exterior combined with a highly functional interior.

The new model is priced at Rs 99 lakhs. A press release said that the ‘highly efficient BS-VI compliant, 3.5-liter engine of the new RX 450hL allows a dynamic driving experience and an exceptional environmental performance’. The V6 Atkinson Cycle engine features DualVVT-i and advanced D-4S fuel injection system to deliver exhilarating performance with outstanding drivability, excellent fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions, it added.