Reactor support truss installed at nuclear plant

Chennai: Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant recently announced that it has installed a reactor support truss at unit one. According to a press release, it was installed as per the design prepared by Atom story export (ASE) which is the engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

‘It is a very complicated job which needs maximum possible accuracy. Installation was completed ahead of schedule thanks to well-coordinated efforts of our employees and people of the construction site,’ said ASE vice-president and director for Rooppur NPP Construction Project, Sergey Lastochkin.’“Construction works of Units one and two are progressing according to schedule.”