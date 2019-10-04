Volvo’s first electric car to be unveiled 16 October

Chennai: The forthcoming battery-powered Volvo XC40 SUV, Volvo Cars’ first fully electric car, retains all features that have made it one of Volvo Cars’ best-selling models. It also embraces the Scandinavian design that has defined Volvo’s rebirth and combines good looks with utility and functionality, a press release said.

“The roots of Scandinavian design are based on visual clarity and reduction of element. The XC40 is a great example of this,” said head of design at Volvo Cars, Robin Page. “It’s bold, instantly recognisable design is now even sleeker and more modern in the all-electric version. Without need for a grille, we have created an even cleaner and more modern face, while lack of tailpipes does the same at the rear. This is the approach we will explore more.” A press release said, Volvo Cars will reveal more details about XC40 in the coming weeks, before it will be first shown to public on 16 October.