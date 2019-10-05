Ashok Nagar Library : Churning out civil servants

Chennai: The Ashok Nagar Circle library not only caters to general public, but also plays an important role in churning out future civil servants. Aspirants are utilising the library where it has a separate section for civil service examinations and other TNPSC exams.

The section has all important books which are commonly used for the preparations and four computers with internet facilities to help youngsters to browse or refer any topics, said Renuka, the section in-charge.

As Civil Service (Mains) examination is going on, Pillar Talk caught up with aspirants in the neighbourhood who are using the library services. I have been coming here for last few years mainly to prepare for UPSC exams. The facility is good and the library should subscribe more magazines, said an aspirant.

The library also has reference section with vast collection of historical books. If students or aspirants want any book which will be used for competitive exams, they can give us a letter and we will forward to our higher officials and arrange the book as soon as possible, said librarian K Deenadayalan. 

As per the aspirants request, last week we gave quotations to our higher officials to buy Samacheer Kalvi books from class 6 to 12, and NCERT books from 6 to 12 standard which is the stepping stone for the preparations, said Deenadayalan.

To help the UPSC aspirants, we are providing Yojana and Kurukshetra magazines which are widely used for the preparations, said Renuka. Another aspirant said that they have ample amount of space and free WIFI which can be accessed by their laptops. The library should digitalise the books which would be more convenient, she said.

When asked about the digitalisation of books, Renuka said that the library is in process of digitisaion and next month it will come into force.

People who use the library to prepare for various examinations visit us to thank after attaining success. Few of them are Priyadharshini currently working in Metrowater, Gunashekar in Southern Railway, Shyamla is in Group II post, said Deendayalan.

The library has different sections for women, children, apart from newspaper. The library has 38,000 books in total in all sections and volunteers and sponsors are donating books frequently.

For details, contact Deendayalan at 98418 82138