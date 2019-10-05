Govt playground cries for attention

Chennai: Government playground at 9th Avenue, Ashok Nagar is not maintained properly for more than 10 years and residents are tired of complaining to the Greater Chennai Corporation and local MLA.

After recent rain, the middle of the ground is water logged making it difficult for children and sportspersons to play.

Pillar Talk visited the ground which is famous for Kabbadi and Volleyball tournaments. The parks compound wall was broken and despite waterlogging children were seen playing Kabbadi.

A Asaithambi, a resident of the area and member of Ashok Brothers Kabbadi Club said, Its been 10 years, since the ground lost its charm. During rainy season, it is the usual trouble for us. We used to clear the water. After repeated complaints, the officials constructed water exit points on four sides of the ground, but they are blocked by mud and garbage.

He alleged that residents have been giving petitions to Corporation, and former and present T Nagar MLAs (V P Kalairajan and Sathya), but the ground has never been renovated.

Kabbadi and Volleyball are the main sports in the area and we use the ground. The only good thing about the ground is, it still has floodlights and we play still 9 pm, said Asaithambi.

I have been coming to this ground for the last two years in the evening to do exercise, but during the rainy season, the ground is completely unusable. Children have to use this ground, as they have no other open space in the locality, said an auto driver.

A senior Corporation official said, We are in process of renovating the ground with high standard. We have sent the estimation to the higher officials for approval. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 30 lakh. Once we get approval from the higher officials, we will call for tender and the project will be completed in 2019-20 period.