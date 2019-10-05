‘Indira Sivasailam’s world comprised art and music’

Chennai, Oct 5: “The award is dear to me for various reasons. Firstly, it is a tribute for a loving mother. Secondly, the criteria in which the award is chosen reinforces my contribution to Carnatic music. We all know that once an artiste rises to the highest standards of Carnatic music, it puts them on a high pedestal,” said Carnatic music exponent Pantula Rama. She was speaking at the 10th Indira Sivasailam Endowment event after receiving the medal at The Music Academy here Friday.

It may be noted that the Indira Sivasailam Foundation was instituted by Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) chairman Mallika Srinivasan in memory of her mother Indira Sivasailam, an eminent Carnatic musician and rasika.

Addressing the gathering, Mallika said, “Art somehow chooses its people among millions, there are a few who go for it, spread the knowledge, share their talent, bring solace to souls, transform attitude and leave an impact.”

She later went on to recount incidents of her late mother being a regular attendee of the concerts held during Margazhi month and how much she yearned for it during her last few days. “Her [Indira Sivasailam] world was the art and music was her connect to the world. She cherished the beautiful traditions of South India and celebrated our culture and traditions,” added Mallika.

Along with Pantula Rama, three accompanying artistes violin vidwan R K Shriramkumar, mridangam vidwan J Vaidyanathan and morsing vidushi Bhagyalakshmi M Krishna were given special awards for their exceptional performance as accompanying artistes during the event.

The Indira Sivasailam Endowment medal aims to recognise the outstanding contribution made in the field of Carnatic music thereby preserving and propagating the art form. The recipient of the award is selected on the basis of specific criteria as defined by the eminent jury at The Music Academy, Madras, and Mallika Srinivasan.

This year’s awardee Pantula Rama has been selected for her unique style distinctive for brilliant artistry, clarity of diction, an ever-fresh approach, demonstrated efforts to disseminate knowledge and the ability to bring about a greater and deeper public appreciation of Carnatic music.

Speaking about awards being conferred on artistes in Carnatic music, The Music Academy secretary V Sriram said, “One of the most interesting aspect of awards in the field is that it has almost become similar to the December music festival.”

Following the award ceremony, a concert was held. The Music Academy president N Murali and secretary Sumathi Krishnan were also present.