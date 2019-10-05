Jainagar park at Arumbakkam attracts many

Chennai, Oct 5: The Jainagar Park at Arumbakkam is situated opposite to Koyambedu CMBT. It has a sister park on the other side of the road. It also has Aadhi Parasakthi temple standing adjacent to it.

The park is full of life with constant bustle. However they render different flavours in the morning and evening. The fresh breeze dancing around, the vibrant flowers smiling from the smartly trimmed trees, the divinity flowing from the neighbour temple, the peals of laughter echoing from the people gathered here, the busy health soup vendors and the brisk pacers are the morning highlights at the park.

Also, the frequently held free health check camps are an undeniable attraction to the elderly crowd. In the evening, the entrance flanked by a list of nourishing eatery stalls, the bubbly children keeping their parents on their toes, a class of skaters practising around the fountain and a file of fast walkers and joggers altogether keep up the spirit of the park.

The park houses yoga, silambam and karate classes and warm up sessions for the athletes at dawn, when birds’ voices are distinctly heard. Few students find it peaceful to study there while few others sweat it out at the badminton court in the park.

Speaking to News Today, N Adhiyaman, a resident of Arumbakkam, says, “This park is special to us. Unlike Anna Nagar Tower’s Park that got place in the initial land layout itself, we, the residents of Arumbakkam, won this park through many legal proceedings against ownership claims by a few individuals. The poromboke land was converted into these beautiful parks in 2008 bridging Arumbakkam to the 100 Feet Road.”

(The story is written by News Today intern, A Mukhil Mayuri)