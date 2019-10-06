It is embarrassing for everyone’: Saskatoon girl decries lack of feminine hygiene services and products at YVR

Airport staff offered passenger a couple of disposable underwear designed for adults with incontinence

A Saskatoon girl transiting through Vancouver airport terminal claims she ended up being forced to purchase pads at almost 3 x their price that is usual because are not built with feminine hygiene item dispensers.

Kyla Kitzul, 27, ended up being passing through YVR on the method from Vietnam to Saskatoon on night tuesday.

She stated she headed to your bathrooms the moment she disembarked from her plane looking for a sanitary pad or tampon. However the first restroom she attempted didn’t have sanitary napkin dispenser at all.

"this is the the one that sucked many for me personally. I have from the air air air plane and I also need to go speak to someone? It is embarrassing for all of us," she stated, after emailing CBC Information along with her grievance.

In a 2nd restroom near the traditions area, Kitzul stated she surely could buy pad from a device for just one dollar.

A bathroom that is third visited within the domestic terminal after going right through protection additionally didn’t have a device.

Had been provided disposable underwear

Kitzul then headed to a client information desk, where she stated an employee that is well-meaning her a Depends — a brand name of absorbent, disposable underwear intended for people who have incontinence.

“we think these people were confused by the specific situation,” she said.

Another worker saw exactly exactly what she was in fact offered, and intervened apologetically.

“We variety of laughed about this. She seemed at me and she said, ‘That will not work appropriate.’ “

Kitzul then went along to a shop and purchased a pack of pads that cost nearly $15. She grabbed a couple of for by herself, then left the others within the restroom along side a note.

” The YVR airport doesn’t worry about females. There are not any machines that are tampon/pad this area. Please just just take one if you want one,” it checks out.

Kitzul said she ended up being influenced to go out of all of those other package she bought behind after hearing a comparable tale out of Calgary Overseas Airport in December.

After a female ended up being obligated to obtain a $15 buck field of tampons — sold elsewhere for only $3 — the box was left by her within the restroom with an email. The photo had been published on the internet and soon went viral.

YVR: ‘We discovered gaps’

In a declaration, YVR stated that ” the security, protection and convenience of y our people is our main concern and it also’s in the middle of every thing we do.”

It stated the airport underwent a terminal-wide review in regards to the option of feminine hygiene items in December.

“We found gaps in vending devices and hygiene that is feminine access within some ladies’ washrooms so we work with your lovers to deal with those gaps and make certain feminine hygiene services and products are easily obtainable, and also at a reasonable price, in most ladies’ washroom,” the declaration read in part.

The statement also said that YVR has eight vendors where pads or tampons are available for costs between $2.99 and $7.99, that they state is in accordance with street prices.

Kitzul said those cheaper choices weren’t for sale in the shops she visited when you look at the terminal that is domestic.

Based on a photograph associated with the receipt provided for CBC News, Kitzul paid $14.55 after income tax for a pack. The product that is same marketed for $4.99 before income tax at London Drugs.

“Why do I need to need certainly to spend therefore much cash for a thing that a great deal of our populace needs to utilize a great deal of times?” she stated.

“I do not think they considered the issue that is sanitary. I happened to be really concerned about bleeding.”

Kitzul said that after she landed in Saskatoon, she unearthed that the restrooms were stocked with tampons and pads.

“I’m checking every airport now,” she stated.