Bikaji Foods signs Big B

Chennai: Bikaji Foods International Ltd announced that it has signed Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. The brand-new campaign, “Amitji Loves Bikaji”, focuses on making the brand the preferred snacking choice for today’s generation.

CEO and director Deepak Agarwal said, “We are delighted to welcome the entertainment industry’s most revered personality, Amitabh Bachchan aka Amitji as we fondly call him. He has a massive fan following across geographies and has an identity beyond the films, ads that he does. His mass appeal and larger-than-life image will help expand Bikaji’s boundaries.”