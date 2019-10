New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force’s dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.

“Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage. On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families,” he said.

The IAF is celebrating its 87th anniversary today.