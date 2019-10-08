RSS firm on Bharat being ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the RSS is firm on its vision that “Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra”, and Hindus need to unite if they want to be heard by the world.

Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, he said all Indians working for the nation’s glory and enhancing its peace are “Hindus”.

“The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country’s nature, are clear, well- thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

He said Hindus need to unite and posses power if they wish to be heard by the world.

“Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus,” he asserted.

“We believe a Hindu person accepts plurality, respects faith and works for the betterment of the country. These things sound good to ears but the world listens to the mighty,” he said.

The RSS has been saying the same thing for last 10 to 15 years, Bhagwat said.

“I was the RSS chief in 2009 as well, but not so many people were here to listen to me. Today, there are more people, because of the growth of the RSS in various sectors,” he said.

“The world does not listen to you without you having some power. Nobody cares for the weak, nobody even tries to protect the interests of those who are weak,” he said, quoting an ancient Sanskrit verse which says that when it comes to sacrifice, a goat is always preferred over a horse, an elephant or a tiger.

The RSS chief also brushed aside the allegations of RSS and its associates being ‘Islamophobic’ or averse to non-Hindu worshipers.

“It is true that Islam came to India through some invaders and there had been some battles. The memories of it have lingered longer in minds (of people). But still, it does not mean unifying Hindus is part of opposition to Islam. No swayamsevak (a common RSS worker) thinks this way,” he said.

But, some insignificant persons talk on these lines which have never been endorsed by the RSS, Bhagwat stated.

“But, their statements are labelled as our stand. The propaganda takes shape in such a way,” he said.

Bhagwat further spoke on Hinduism and how it welcomes plurality.

“A Hindu person is who believes there is an ultimate truth in the existence of the world, which is seen by us in different forms, there are different types of people, different ways to understand truth and even different ways of seeing things. Everyone at their place is right,” he said.

“Nobody needs to change it or end it…you can walk on your own path of faith, you will reach the destination one day. All can cohesively achieve it. You decide your own way to salvation,” Bhagwat said.

He said whether one wants to believe in soul or not, one can decide.

“You decide whether there is one form of God or several. It is up to you. Follow the dharma, but making it into a sect creates problems,” the RSS chief said.

“There is only one dharma out there. It is called humanity, which nowadays is known as Hindu dharma,” he added.

Bhagwat said it is the people of this country alone who embraced plurality and accepted difference of opinions. “No other country has such an approach towards life. If this cannot be called Hinduism, then what to call it?” he wondered.

“There is no scope for opposing someone in this definition. There may be difference of opinion over the choice of words. Our culture believes and accepts all types of people, but not radicalism,” Bhagwat said.

Still some people do not like to call it Hinduism, he noted. “They prefer ‘Bharatiya’ over it, but it is fine with us. We understand what they are trying to say and we respect it,” he said.