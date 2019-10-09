AO Smith’s latest water heater

Chennai: Water heater manufacturer, AO Smith launched HeatBot.

Commenting on the launch, managing director, AO Smith India, Parag Kulkarni said, “We’re excited about this launch and we believe this will create a paradigm shift in the way consumers use a water heater. As a pioneer in innovation and a market leader in water heaters, we would like to lead the way in consumer experience.”

A press release said, HeatBot comes with advanced tech-features like smart timer, energy meter and a wireless remote. It comes in 15L and 25L with mechanical and digital control panel.