Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam comes up with book bank

Chennai: Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam has initiated a book bank for the welfare of students studying in Tamilnadu.

According to a press release, the trust is being created in the name of ‘Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Sankaracharya Swamigal Book Bank Trust’ which will have its registered office at No 1, Salai Street, Kancheepuram. The trust proposes to conduct the following welfare measures to the society in India to protect the basic and values of ‘Sanadana Dharma’. It includes providing book facilities on early loan basis to all eligible students as per the trust rules, to provide annadanam to various sick and general public in India particularly in village schools and under-developed areas and to provide Swachch Bharath toilet facility scheme particularly in villages.

Interested people are requested to extend their co-operation by sending books of engineering (Software, Civil, Mechanical), arts (Economics and Commerce) to the following address: Prof Ranganathan, Sankara Mutt, Vedal Branch, Kanchipuram.

For details, contact Sundaresan, Kanchi Mutt at 098408 33575, Prof Ranganathan, Vedal at 96000 82365 and R Kannan, Chennai at 95001 23979.