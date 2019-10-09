NoBroker.com raises $50 million

Chennai: NoBroker.com announced that it has raised $50 million in Series D Funding. It brings its total funding raised by NoBroker to $121 million.

According to a press release, NoBroker.com is seeking to improve user experience in the real estate industry by making transactions more convenient and affordable.

Partner, Tiger Global Management Scott Shleifer said, “NoBroker Team has built a tech-driven C2C business to make residential and commercial real estate transactions convenient and affordable. We have been extremely impressed by the strength of the NoBroker team and their relentless focus on using technology to solve end-to-end transactions in the large real estate market in India.”