Professor Nirmala Devi faints in Srivilliputhur Court

Chennai: Professor Nirmala Devi, who is out on bail, fainted at the Srivilliputhur Court today when she came to appear in the case of allegedly luring college girls in Virudhunagar to provide sexual favours to higher officials.

Nirmala Devi was granted bail by the court in March, following which she has been coming in person for hearings related to the case.

Today, when Nirmala came to the court, she fainted following which she was given first aid.

Nirmala Devi was arrested after an audio clip in which she allegedly tried to convince a few students of the Devanga Arts College in Virudhunagar to provide certain favours in return for academic progression and financial gain, was leaked.